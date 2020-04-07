Creative industry stakeholders urged to streamline activities to access COVID-19 relief

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange is encouraging creative industry stakeholders to formalise their businesses in order to benefit from the Government’s coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package.

She made the call against the background of data indicating that the industry has lost some $100 million, to date, since the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

The minister was speaking at a recent Jamaica Business Development Corporation’s (JBDC) virtual meeting held in collaboration with the British Council.

Grange, who invited persons to register via the Ministry’s e-registry or send an email toregistry@mcges.gov.jm orentertainment@mcges.gov.jm, emphasised that stakeholders doing so “will be able to access [the] stimulus package for COVID-19 relief”.

“It is necessary to access incentives such as productive inputs relief, where only registered individuals and companies are able to access,” she said.