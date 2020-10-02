Cricket legend Courtney Walsh appointed West Indies Women head coach

Cricket legend Courtney Walsh appointed West Indies Women head coachFriday, October 02, 2020
|
Famed cricketer Courtney Walsh has been
appointed the head coach of West Indies Women.
The appointment came shortly after the regional women’s cricket team suffered a wiped out 5-0 in a Twenty20 tour of England.
Walsh, 57, has previously served as assistant coach for the team and was also the bowling coach for Bangladesh.
Regarding the appointment, he said “This is indeed an honour to be named as the new head coach. It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies.
“The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture.
“I worked with the team at the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia and in the series against India in the Caribbean last year, so I have a very good understanding of what is required.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy