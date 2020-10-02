Cricket legend Courtney Walsh appointed West Indies Women head coach

Famed cricketer Courtney Walsh has been

appointed the head coach of West Indies Women.

The appointment came shortly after the regional women’s cricket team suffered a wiped out 5-0 in a Twenty20 tour of England.

Walsh, 57, has previously served as assistant coach for the team and was also the bowling coach for Bangladesh.

Regarding the appointment, he said “This is indeed an honour to be named as the new head coach. It’s an exciting challenge and I’ve always wanted to give back in any way I can and help with the development of the game in the West Indies.

“The experience I have, my knowledge of the game, and my overall organisational skills will be key aspects as we try to develop a winning team culture.

“I worked with the team at the Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in Australia and in the series against India in the Caribbean last year, so I have a very good understanding of what is required.