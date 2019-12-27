Cricket West Indies inks three-year deal with UK sports apparel company

England-based sportswear company Castore will become the official team kit partner for all representative West Indies teams after signing a three-year deal with Cricket West Indies.

The brand partnership will make its debut next May when West Indies Women take on South Africa in a One-Day International series and will mark Castore’s first-ever foray in cricket apparel and first deal in team sports.

“The West Indies maroon and gold shirt is iconic for both our own fans and cricket lovers around the world,” said Dominic Warne, CWI’s commercial and marketing director. “We believe Castore is going to be a great partner to design technically superior kit that enhances our teams’ performance, that fans will be excited to wear and that sports fans around the world will be able to find more easily than before.”

Castore’s co-founder Tom Beahon said he also anticipated a successful partnership with CWI. “Cricket has a phenomenal heritage in the West Indies and the team has some of the most passionate fans in the world. We look forward to using Castore’s product innovation and commitment to performance enhancement to support the team as they defend their T20 World Champions title next year,” he said.

Castore—which already boasts a brand partnership with tennis star Andy Murray—will hold the global rights for replica West Indies kit merchandise.