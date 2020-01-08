Cricketer Evin Lewis helps West Indies to beat Ireland

Cricketer Evin Lewis helps West Indies to beat IrelandWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Evin
Lewis spearheaded a comfortable five-wicket victory for West Indies to take a
1-0 lead in their three-match One Day International series against Ireland on
Tuesday at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Lewis, who opened the innings, made 99 not out off 99 balls with 13 fours and two sixes, as he helped West Indies to 184 for five off 33.2 overs, which overhauled Ireland’s 180 from 46.1 overs.
Dominant performance
It was a dominant performance from Lewis, with Brandon King’s 20 runs being the next best score for the West Indies. King took 26 balls and hit the ball to the boundary twice.
Simranjit Singh got two wickets for 44 runs from his 10 overs for Ireland.
Earlier, when Ireland batted Alzarri Joseph ran through their batting line up after they had won the toss and opted to bat.
Joseph captured four wickets for 32 runs from his allotment of 10 overs that included one maiden with Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh Jr, who picked up two wickets each, assisting him.
Ireland’s best batsman was Lorcan Tucker, who scored 31 runs off 68 balls with two fours.
