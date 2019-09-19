Cricketers Lewis and Ali Khan sanctioned over inappropriate physical contact

Cricketers Lewis and Ali Khan sanctioned over inappropriate physical contactThursday, September 19, 2019
|
Two cricketers have pleaded guilty to inappropriate and deliberate physical contact in the course of play and have been sanctioned.
The players are Evin Lewis of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Ali Khan of Trinibago Knight. Lewis was fined 100 per cent of his match fee and Khan fined 75 per cent of his match fee.
The incident occurred during match 14 of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League on September 17 following the third ball of the Super Over being bowled by Khan.
Both men were charged by the on-field umpires with breaching Article 2.2.4 of the Code of Conduct, which is inappropriate and deliberate physical contact between players in the course of play. Both players pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions imposed by Match Referee Simon Taufel.
