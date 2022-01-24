Crime victim switches jobs

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — A former member of the public health system has gone private following what he said was a less-than-satisfactory response from hospital officials after his car was stolen from the parking lot while he worked.

“The incident definitely pushed me to leave, sadly. I really didn't want to be in that environment anymore; I wanted to be in a place where I felt safe and secure,” Dr Joshua Daye told the Jamaica Observer. He is a former senior health officer at May Pen Hospital in Clarendon.

As he worked to save lives on the COVID-19 isolation ward, thieves took off with his belongings twice in 2021. First, burglars broke into his apartment in the Four Paths area of the parish, stealing some of his valued items. Then a few months later in September, his Toyota Axio motor car was stolen from the hospital's parking lot.

“Some support was shown in terms of words but in terms of actually helping me to get another vehicle, much help was not offered there,” he said.

“I was expecting to receive more of a suitable offering from them but instead I was told that based on the law, every effort must be made by me to safeguard my own vehicle. So, I'm not sure what I should have done, being that I was at work on the COVID-19 ward trying to save another life. There is no way I can be a doctor and a security guard at once,” he added.

After his contract with the hospital ended, Dr Daye immediately left for Miami, Florida, where he was trained at OneSpaWorld by renowned plastic surgeon, Dr Brad Herman. According to its website, OneSpaWorld “is a worldwide provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation, and transformation across the globe, at sea, on cruise ships, and on land”. Dr Herman's website says he has “more than 25 years of clinical experience” and “is known for his innovative and minimally invasive approaches to plastic surgery”.

Dr Daye is now an aesthetic physician and CEO of RebelAuraCosmetics in the Pineapple area of Ocho Rios in St Ann. He opened for business on December 20 of last year. He specialises in treatment for hyperpigmentation, acne, as well as anti-ageing procedures.

“What happened definitely gave me more motivation to start something on my own. I also believe that I should have ownership so I thought I would create something that my family can inherit and bring more value to the community,” he told the Observer.

The 34-year-old said he decided to venture into the cosmetic side of health care because he is passionate about skincare and it was something Ocho Rios needed.

“While being a doctor I sold skincare products, and I love to care for the skin. I started taking care of my skin from a young age and I see the importance,” he said.

“I also saw that there was a need for cosmetic procedures just by day-to-day interaction with people. They wanted better products for their skin and they were having a lot of issues with their skin and they are not sure what products to use,” Dr Daye added.

He is determined to succeed and rebuild from his earlier experiences of being a victim of crime.

“Most days I'm fine because I tell myself that it is just a vehicle. I know I have the potential to do well and I use that as my motivation, but sometimes I feel down when I think about all that money I lost all at once,” he admitted.

So far, he said, business has been going well, with satisfying feedback from clients.

“The reception is very good. My first client keeps telling me that her skin is glowing and the feedback is just the same from everyone else who came from MoBay to see me and [when] I go to Kingston on Fridays. It makes me really happy to know that my clients are pleased and that is also my motivation,” Dr Daye told the Observer.