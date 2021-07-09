Crimes down in Manchester, police say

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Police here are reporting reductions in five categories of major crimes up to July 8 this year, in comparison with the similar period last year.

Superintendent Gary Francis, head of the Manchester police, told the monthly sitting of the parish's municipal corporation yesterday that the category of murder is among the categories which recorded reductions.

There is a 43 per cent reduction in murders with 12 recorded in the parish since the start of this year, in comparison to 21 for the corresponding period last year, while there is a 16 per cent reduction in shootings with 16 cases recorded so far, in comparison to 19 for the corresponding period last year.

“There is a 25 per cent reduction in reported cases of rape and a 35 per cent reduction in aggravated assault, and a 12 per cent reduction in break-ins,” said Francis.

He said 16 more robberies and seven more cases of praedial larceny were recorded in comparison to last year.

Meanwhile, Francis said there is an ongoing collaboration with stakeholders, including the municipal corporation, in granting permits for parties in Manchester.

“Any events [where] loud music and loud noise can be heard within 100 metres needs an application [to be] made to the superintendent of police. There is a collaboration between a number of entities now with the COVID protocols,” he said.

The entertainment sector was reopened on July 1 under new measures including for small indoor events — held in a covered area with controlled entry. The Government has put a cap on the number of people who can attend these events, which is to be determined as 60 per cent of the usable square footage not including bathrooms and kitchens, divided by 40 square feet which is the social distancing provision or 100 people — whichever is lower.

Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, reiterated that permission is needed for the hosting of events.

“I just want to also advise that on the matter of persons having these parties — day raves, night raves and all sort of raves – that permission is needed from both the municipal corporation and the police for the events to take place,” said Mitchell.