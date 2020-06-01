Criminal Records office reopens for business today

The Criminal Records Office (CRO) will resume services today (June 1).

According to the CRO, to facilitate the reopening, special arrangements and adjustments have been put in place to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Opening hours will be Mondays to Thursdays between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Fridays, services will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Applicants are required to make their payment at any Tax Office, then contact the CRO to share their receipt number and schedule an appointment.(Contact numbers are listed below).

The Kingston and Montego Bay offices will process 150 applicants each day, while 100 applicants will be processed daily at the May Pen and the Pompano Bay offices.

All applicants MUST wear masks and will be subjected to temperature checks and sanitisation of hands.

Same day processing of applications have been suspended until further notice.

Persons may call, Whatsapp or Text:

Kingston 876 224-1011

Summit Subsite, St. James 876 224-1012

May Pen, Clarendon 876 224-1014

Pompano Bay, St. Mary 876 975-5066

Applicants are asked to have their receipt number readily available to quote when making the appointment to facilitate