Criminals migrating to St Mary

PORT MARIA, St Mary — The police have apprehended 'quite a number' of criminals fleeing other parishes and seeking refuge in St Mary, according to Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson who is in charge of the parish.

“What we need to understand is that St Mary is a quiet parish,” she said Thursday during a sitting of the parish's municipal corporation.

She added: “We have been getting information and finding that there are criminals migrating from the 'hot spots', getting away from their 'enemies' and coming into this space. Whenever we get the information, then we will action it in terms of operational activities. We have apprehended quite a number of them. When we do our checks, we find that they had been wanted in another area. So we continue to partner with the other divisions in terms of the whole matter of crime fighting.”

In addition to urging residents to continue helping to catch migrating criminals, Morgan-Simpson appealed for information regarding murders perpetrated in St Mary.

“One of the challenges that we are having in clearing the murders is that persons are afraid to come forward to give statements [to the police]. They would tell us, but to get them to put it on paper is really where the challenge lies,” she said. “Some of the times they will tell us that the person [who committed the crime] has on mask, and so they really don't know... The whole matter of 'see and blind and hear and deaf' is affecting investigations. If you saw and nobody is going to tell us what happened, then it is going to be a challenge for us.”

The senior cop noted that, even with scientific evidence, eyewitness testimony is paramount in securing convictions in court.

“We are using the technology to assist us in solving crime, and that has been helping us a lot in terms of picking up [and] using the DNA, using the scientific evidence and so on. But eyewitness information is very, very important as well, and so I am appealing to the citizens to assist us in this regard,” she emphasised.

In the meantime, Morgan-Simpson stated that disputes among residents are the main factors behind most murders committed in St Mary.

She disclosed that, so far this year, 11 murders have been recorded in the parish, compared to 21 for the corresponding period last year.

Of that 11, one murder transpired in the Islington police area, two in Annotto Bay, three in Richmond, three in Oracabessa, and two in Gayle.

Regarding other crimes, no rape has been reported in the parish so far this year, compared to 15 in the same time frame last year. Robberies are down by five so far, compared to the 15 recorded in the same period last year.

Morgan-Simpson added: “We have a total of 69 serious and violent crimes committed in the parish since the start of the year. Thirty-seven have been cleared... For the same period in 2020, there were 92 [serious and violent crimes reported in St Mary].”

Break-ins and shootings remain among the main concerns in the parish, the police said.