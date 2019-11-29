Criminals on the dark web cash in on Black Friday

It’s Black Friday and retail enterprises all over the world are trying to cash in by offering discounts to eager customers.

These retailers also include Criminals on the dark web.

Criminals are offering discounts on illegal drugs, fake IDs, and stolen data.

Experts say gangs are mirroring the commercial tactics used by legitimate businesses.

Stolen personal data and credit cards, fake identification documents and illegal drugs are all offered for sale on dark web marketplaces. These items are designed to be untraceable.