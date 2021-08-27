Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United, Usain Bolt applauds move

Football legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to where it started for him-Manchester United.

On Friday (August 27), the English club announced that it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa, and medical examination.

Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.

Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003-09.

And Jamaican sprint legend who is also an avid United fan, shared his excitement at the news via Twitter. â€œItâ€™s only right,â€ he tweeted while sharing photos of the two sports legends together.