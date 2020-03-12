Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine after teammate tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine after teammate tests positive for coronavirusThursday, March 12, 2020
|
Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in self-quarantine in his Madeira home after Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.
The Portuguese star flew to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke before the news broke and must stay put rather than fly back to northern Italy where the outbreak is at its most rampant.
Ronaldo and Rugani shared a dressing room on Sunday when Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 behind closed doors.
A picture posted on Instagram by Miralem Pjanic after the game shows Ronaldo and Rugani celebrating the victory in a close huddle with their teammates.
Everyone who came into contact with Rugani on both sides has now required to be in isolation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy