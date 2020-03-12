Cristiano Ronaldo in quarantine after teammate tests positive for coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in self-quarantine in his Madeira home after Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese star flew to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke before the news broke and must stay put rather than fly back to northern Italy where the outbreak is at its most rampant.

Ronaldo and Rugani shared a dressing room on Sunday when Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 behind closed doors.

A picture posted on Instagram by Miralem Pjanic after the game shows Ronaldo and Rugani celebrating the victory in a close huddle with their teammates.

Everyone who came into contact with Rugani on both sides has now required to be in isolation.