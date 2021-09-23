Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer in the worldThursday, September 23, 2021
|
Cristiano Ronaldo has now taken over Lionel Messi as the highest-paid football player in the world, according to
Ronaldo copped the spot from long-time rival Messi following his move back to Manchester United. He is now set to earn $125 million before taxes this season, with $70 million coming from his salary and bonuses alone.
Much of Rondalo’s earnings will also come from his social media. He is the most popular athlete in the world with more than 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. His endorsements from these platforms rake it up to $55 million dollars.
Messi, on the other hand, is set to earn $110 million in the 2021-22 season, making him the second-highest earner in the game. He also brings in $35 million from his social media platforms.
Messi’s PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sit third and fourth on the list, with the duo expected to earn $95 million and $43 million respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy