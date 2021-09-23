Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest footballer in the world

Cristiano Ronaldo has now taken over Lionel Messi as the highest-paid football player in the world, according to

Ronaldo copped the spot from long-time rival Messi following his move back to Manchester United. He is now set to earn $125 million before taxes this season, with $70 million coming from his salary and bonuses alone.

Much of Rondalo’s earnings will also come from his social media. He is the most popular athlete in the world with more than 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. His endorsements from these platforms rake it up to $55 million dollars.

Messi, on the other hand, is set to earn $110 million in the 2021-22 season, making him the second-highest earner in the game. He also brings in $35 million from his social media platforms.

Messi’s PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sit third and fourth on the list, with the duo expected to earn $95 million and $43 million respectively.