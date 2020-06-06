Cristobal strengthens as storm moves towards US

Cristobal has regained tropical storm status,

gaining strength as it moves towards the United States.

Tropical Storm Cristobal had winds of 50 miles per, as at 8:00 a.m., according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to bring heavy rains to the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana, where flood rains are forecast.

Tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued for coastal areas from Louisiana to Florida, as Cristobal’s winds are expected to reach 60 miles per hour.

Some five to seven incles of rain is expected across the Misssissippi Valley over the next few days, with parts of Canada expected to get two inchies or more.

Cristobal is the third storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Two other named storms developed prior to the season’s June 1 start.