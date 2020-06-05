Cristobal to regain strength as storm heads to US

Cristobal lost some of its strength as it crossed Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula but will likely regain intensity as it approaches the United States.

The system downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression but is expected to strengthen later today, June 5, as it moves over water once more.

Presently, there is a slight chance that it becomes a hurricane but will most likely be a tropical storm when it makes landfall in the US early Monday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rain, high wings and winds of about 60 miles per hour are projected for the third storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical storm winds are likely in Louisiana to the Florida panhandle with heavy rain in east Texas and Florida.

Cristobal will threaten offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, where companies have started evacuation procedures.

With two storms coming prior to the season’s June 1 start, meteorologists have forecast that the season will likely be above-average.