Crocodile Dundee’s Mark Blum dies due to coronavirus

Crocodile Dundee’s Mark Blum dies due to coronavirusThursday, March 26, 2020
A New York-based theatre company has reported that Crocodile Dundee star Mark Blum has died at age 69.
It is reported that the 69-year-old star died from complications due to the latest coronavirus.
Playwrights Horizons in an online tribute wrote, “With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week.”
“Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you,” the tribute read.
Blum played the role of Richard Mason in the Hollywood blockbuster.
