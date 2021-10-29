Cruise investment meetings in UAE fruitful — Bartlett

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says a series of important cruise investment meetings with DP World, a major multinational logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been very fruitful.

“I am very happy to announce that our meetings with one of the world's largest port and marine logistics companies, DP World, have been very successful. During three consecutive days of meetings, we have had serious discussions about investments in the Port Royal Cruise Port and the possibility of homeporting. We also discussed the development of a logistics hub, a Vernamfield multimodal transport and aerotropolis, as well as other infrastructural investments,” Bartlett added.

DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, through his emissary, executive vice-president of DP World Mohammed Al Maullem, expressed interest in Jamaica and conveyed greetings to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Bartlett and executives of DP World are to continue these discussions soon with The Port Authority of Jamaica and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

DP World specialises in cargo logistics, maritime services, port terminal operations and free trade zones. It was formed in 2005 following the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International. DP World handles some 70 million containers that are brought in by around 70,000 vessels annually.