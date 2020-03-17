Cruise ship allowed to dock in MoBay— Passengers set to fly home

A cruise ship that was given permission by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to dock successfully did so today (March 17).

The Marella Discovery 2 was stranded with 1600 passengers, most of them British, at sea until a special arrangement was made with the Jamaican government to allow them to dock and for the passengers to return home.

On Tuesday, the ship docked and started the process which saw persons basically being whisked off to the airport to be flown to their respective destinations.

The Canadians on board were among the first to be processed at about midday while the British passengers followed shortly after to start meeting their flights with the first slated for 2:00PM. The last of three flights is set to depart the island at 8:30PM.

The Minister of Health and Wellness noted in a press conference on Monday (March 16) that the country has an existing partnership with the cruise ship operators and would facilitate the vessel porting under specific arrangements to contain any possible spread of the coronavirus.

The Tui UK operated vessel was the first to visit Port Royal after it was opened for visitors.