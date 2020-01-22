Cruise ship call to Port Royal a success says Minister Grange

Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia Grange, is hailing the inaugural call of the cruise ship, Marella Discovery II, to the historic town of Port Royal on Monday (January 20) as a success.

She said the feedback from the visitors indicate that they were pleased with the day’s activities, which included a tour of various sites in the Corporate Area and nearby parishes.

“Today has been, no pun intended, a dry run and I think it has gone very, very well. Port Royal is now open for business. Port Royal has a rich heritage, and all our guests who arrived today, they are in awe,” she said

Ms. Grange was speaking to journalists at a reception for the cruise-ship passengers at the new Port Royal Naval Dockyard, which culminated their day’s experience in Kingston.

She noted that with more cruise ships expected to call at Port Royal, this will create opportunities for artisans, performers, fishermen and others living and working in the area.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Port Authority of Jamaica, Professor Gordon Shirley, agreed that the day was a success.“All of our technologies and systems worked well. The Sea Walk [and] the ground transport system, all of that has gone well,” he said. Approximately 1, 900 passengers were on board the Marella Discovery II.Among the areas they visited were Emancipation Park, Devon House, National Heroes Park, Fort Clarence Beach and Ocho Rios.

___ JIS