Cruise ship docks in Bermuda after coronavirus scare

Cruise ship docks in Bermuda after coronavirus scareWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
Passengers came ashore at Dockyard early on Wednesday from the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, delayed last week in New Jersey over a coronavirus (Covid-19) scare.
The Royal Caribbean vessel was found to be clear of the virus after several passengers were screened.
“We weren’t expecting to be here but we’re just glad to be somewhere,” said one passenger from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, with his wife adding “it’s probably better than most cruises we’ve been on — they treated us great.”
The couple said “a lot of people bailed” after the cruise, scheduled to stop in Florida and sail on to the Bahamas, was rerouted to Bermuda on a shortened trip.
Tourism and Transport Minister Zane DeSilva, who was on the pilot boat as the ship neared Bermuda, described the mood onboard the ship as “fantastic”, adding “people are glad to be here.
“No one had any concerns. Our concern is for our people, and I am confident the US health officials have done their job,” he said, adding “I am disappointed with a lot of the social media posts about this ship that were based on misinformation.”
Several Caribbean countries have turned away cruise ships in recent days over fears that some of the passengers on board had contracted the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 people in China.
The virus has now spread to several countries outside China.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy