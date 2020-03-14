Cruise ship with five coronavirus cases can’t dock in the Bahamas

Cruise ship with five coronavirus cases can’t dock in the BahamasSaturday, March 14, 2020
|
The Bahamas government said it remains adamant that the cruise ship, MS Braemar, will not be allowed to dock in the country and that no one will be permitted to disembark the vessel.
The Ministry of Transport and Local Government said as “stated previously, the Government of The Bahamas will provide the Braemar with humanitarian assistance.” It gave no indication as to the number of people on board the ship.
In a statement, the Bahamian government said that the United Kingdom government had requested clearance from Nassau for two British government personnel to enter the country via air.
“The British personnel will deploy to Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday 14 March to help the High Commissioner with ensuring medicines reach the MS Braemar. They will be in The Bahamas for a short period while the ship is refuelling and the Braemar will leave The Bahamas immediately thereafter,” the statement said.
Away from landmass
It said that in order to receive this assistance, the vessel is scheduled to anchor 25 miles out to sea in the northern Bahamas away from any landmass.
The Braemar is carrying five persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.
The Ministry of Transport said that the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) continues to be in constant communication with the owners of the Braemer, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship.
“The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals. The government of The Bahamas reaffirms its continued commitment to take action in the best interest of the public health and safety and well-being of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk,” the statement added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy