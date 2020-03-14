Cruise ship with five coronavirus cases can’t dock in the Bahamas

The Bahamas government said it remains adamant that the cruise ship, MS Braemar, will not be allowed to dock in the country and that no one will be permitted to disembark the vessel.

The Ministry of Transport and Local Government said as “stated previously, the Government of The Bahamas will provide the Braemar with humanitarian assistance.” It gave no indication as to the number of people on board the ship.

In a statement, the Bahamian government said that the United Kingdom government had requested clearance from Nassau for two British government personnel to enter the country via air.

“The British personnel will deploy to Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday 14 March to help the High Commissioner with ensuring medicines reach the MS Braemar. They will be in The Bahamas for a short period while the ship is refuelling and the Braemar will leave The Bahamas immediately thereafter,” the statement said.

Away from landmass

It said that in order to receive this assistance, the vessel is scheduled to anchor 25 miles out to sea in the northern Bahamas away from any landmass.

The Braemar is carrying five persons who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide since it was first detected in China last December.

The Ministry of Transport said that the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) continues to be in constant communication with the owners of the Braemer, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship.

“The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals. The government of The Bahamas reaffirms its continued commitment to take action in the best interest of the public health and safety and well-being of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk,” the statement added.