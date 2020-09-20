CSEC, CAPE results available Tuesday

CSEC, CAPE results available TuesdaySunday, September 20, 2020
|
Results of the Caribbean Secondary
Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE)
will be available on Tuesday.
The results will be available at 5:00 PM EST according to the examsâ€™ governing body, the Caribbean Examinations Council, which was forced to move the tests to July following disruption of the academic year regionally by the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates are reminded to have their Center Number and Candidate Number on hand to access their results at https://www.cxc.org/student-results/
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy