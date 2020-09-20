CSEC, CAPE results available Tuesday

Results of the Caribbean Secondary

Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE)

will be available on Tuesday.

The results will be available at 5:00 PM EST according to the examsâ€™ governing body, the Caribbean Examinations Council, which was forced to move the tests to July following disruption of the academic year regionally by the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates are reminded to have their Center Number and Candidate Number on hand to access their results at https://www.cxc.org/student-results/