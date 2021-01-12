Cuba back on Trump administration’s terrorism sponsor list

With a little over a week left to go until a new administration is to be swornin, the United States has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The announcement was made by Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who cited claims that the country continues to harbour criminals and supports the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

In addition to attacking Cuba for its support of Maduro, the Administration also suggested Cuba may have been behind or allowed alleged attacks that left dozens of US diplomats in Havana with brain injuries starting in late 2016.

“With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of US justice,”Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

Cuba, which was struck from the list under the Obama Administration, has described the move as “political opportunism”.

“We condemn the cynical and hypocritical qualification of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, announced by the United States,” tweeted Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Placing Cuba back on the list is one of a series of moves the Trump administration has undertaken in its final days to reverse the decisions of the previous administration.