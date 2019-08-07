Cuba providing over 200 medical professionals to help Jamaica’s healthcare system

Jamaica’s Caribbean neighbour Cuba has vowed to continue to provide vital aid to the country’s health sector.

According to the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, Cuba who has been sending medical professionals to Jamaica since 1976, now has over 200 nurses, technicians and doctors practicing their craft in Jamaica today.

Head of the Cuban Medical Mission in Jamaica, Jose Armando Afronte said that his country hopes to add a further 200 health professionals to that number over the coming months.

About 20 Cuban doctors are part of the Miracle Mission which has seen more than 16,0000 operations to improve the vision of Jamaicans.