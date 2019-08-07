Cuba providing over 200 medical professionals to help Jamaica’s healthcare system

Cuba providing over 200 medical professionals to help Jamaica’s healthcare systemWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Jamaica’s Caribbean neighbour Cuba has vowed to continue to provide vital aid to the country’s health sector.
According to the Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, Cuba who has been sending medical professionals to Jamaica since 1976, now has over 200 nurses, technicians and doctors practicing their craft in Jamaica today.
Head of the Cuban Medical Mission in Jamaica, Jose Armando Afronte said that his country hopes to add a further 200 health professionals to that number over the coming months.
About 20 Cuban doctors are part of the Miracle Mission which has seen more than 16,0000 operations to improve the vision of Jamaicans.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy