Cuba rattled by 5.1-magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a

magnitude of 5.1 jolted sections of Cuba on Friday (Jul 24), the US Geological

Survey said.

The quake was reported around 2:11 p.m. about 79 km from Niquero a town in the Granma Province on the island’s south coast.

It was not immediately clear if the quake caused any damage or injuries.

Earlier this year in January a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.

The Caribbean region has in recent times experienced an increase in seismic activity with several small quakes recorded in June near Puerto Rico and Jamaica.