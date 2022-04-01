Cuba remains committed to supporting Jamaica, says ambassador

MONTPELLIER, St James — Cuba's Ambassador to Jamaica Fermîn Gabriel Quiñones Sanchez says his country remains committed to supporting the people of Jamaica despite the effect the six-decade-long US embargo has had on the Spanish-speaking Caribbean island.

“For instance, we have kept a strong presence of education and health personnel in the island, working in the public sector. Right now, we have more than 500 between teachers, doctors, nurses and health specialists in official capacities. Just in St James, we have nine teachers,” said Sánchez.

Jamaicans wanting to do business with Cuba have been among those who have been impacted by the sanctions, he said.

“The blockade, turning 60 years in 2022, is the most comprehensive and long-lasting system of unilateral sanction imposed on any country in modern history. Even though the sanctions are unilateral, some dispositions of the blockade affect normal relations of Cuba with third countries. For instance, banks, shipping companies and other entities right here in Jamaica refuse to deal with Cuban nationals or institutions out of fear of US sanctions,” he said.

The ambassador was addressing a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the end of the Anchovy High School board of management's tenure. Calvin G Brown, who served as chairman of the school board for 12 years, was instrumental in the opening of the Anchovy High School –Dr Fidel Castro Campus in Montpelier, St James, seven years ago.

Following the construction of the facility in the 1970s — a gift from the people of Cuba after the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1973 — it was never used for teaching agriculture, it's intended purpose. It was used, however, as a refugee camp for Haitians and a Jamaica Defence Force military base before it was officially named the Anchovy High School – Dr Fidel Castro Campus. It then opened its doors to grades seven and eight students in 2015 after being refurbished at a cost of $120 million.

With the opening of the Montpellier location, the main campus in Anchovy ended its shift system. Since then, it has emerged that the school needs additional classroom space, including eight for the Montpellier campus.

Sánchez said Cuba wants to “continue supporting the school with materials related to Cuba and Fidel, so when teachers, students and parents walk its corridors they can breathe in the atmosphere of brotherhood between our two peoples”.

He told the Jamaica Observer, however, that Cuba is “not a rich country” and therefore would not be able to provide additional classrooms at this time. They would, he added, provide books and teachers. He also hinted at supporting a summer school exchange programme.

Among those present at Wednesday's function were former mayor of Montego Bay, Glendon Harris; education officer, Shamara Brissett, and president of the Jamaica Cuba Friendship Association, Trevor Brown.