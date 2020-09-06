Cuba shuts some schools after small COVID-19 outbreak

Cuba shuts some schools after small COVID-19 outbreakSunday, September 06, 2020
|
A
small outbreak of COVID-19 cases has prompted authorities to reclose schools in
a central Cuban province only a week after they opened.
Ciego de Avila schools director Bárbara Rodríguez said 75 of the province’s 90 schools would return to televised teaching on Monday. Students had returned to classrooms only on September1 after a six-month break.
The province has reported 30 new infections with the new coronavirus over the past 15 days. Cuba as a whole has reported 4,309 infections and 100 deaths from the disease since March.
The largest outbreak has been in the capital, Havana, which remains under a night-time curfew.
Cuba’s baseball season is scheduled to start on Saturday before stadiums without spectators.
