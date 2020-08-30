Cuba to implement new COVID-19 measures on Sept 1

Authorities in Cuba have announced that

new measures will be implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 across the

island.

The decision was made following reports of more cases in some provinces in east central Cuba last week.Â

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero called on the health authorizes to work quickly to identify the COVID-19 contagion chains and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

With the objective of eliminating the virus, Havana authorities announced a package of measures that reinforces the fight against coronavirus in the most affected territory.

Among the provisions to come into force as of September 1 are that mobility of people will be restricted from 6:00pm to 5:00am (local time).

These provisions include state and private transportation. Interprovincial trips will be suspended, except cargo vehicles, especially food.

Control at the 12 access points to the capital will be strengthened, as part of the measures to restrict entry/exit to the city.

In addition, work visits to the provinces by domestic companies and institutions, will be suspended for 15 days.

To date, the Spanish speaking communist island has had just under 4-thousand cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.