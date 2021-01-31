Cuba to isolate visitors as COVID-19 cases increase

Cuba will require tourists to isolate at

hotels at their own expense beginning February 6 as its coronavirus cases increase.

The announcement was made by Cuba’s director of epidemiology, Dr Francisco Durán yesterday after the country recorded 910 infections and three related deaths the previous day.

Visitors, including Cubans who love abroad, will also be subjected to PCR tests, the results of which will be given on their fifth day there.

Additionally, Cubans returning from abroad will be quarantined elsewhere at government expense as they await their test results.

Cuba’s civil aviation authorities also said flights from the US, Mexico, Panama and the Bahamas will be reduced while those from Nicaragua, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname remain closed.