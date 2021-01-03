Cuban doctors receive four new nominations for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Cuban doctors receive four new nominations for 2021 Nobel Peace PrizeSunday, January 03, 2021
|
A proposal to award the 2021 Nobel
Peace Prize to a contingent of Cuban doctors, who specialise in disaster
situations and serious epidemics, has been endorsed by four members of the
British Parliament.
According to the official site of the Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom, the four members of the House of Commons – Paula Barker, Ian Byrne, Dan Carden and Kim Johnson, highlighted the humanitarian aid provided by Cuba and the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors.
With the four formal nominations of the legislators, 16 requests submitted by British parliamentarians are accumulated, to which another eight were sent by academics from the United Kingdom.
Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize have a deadline of January 31 of each year and can only be made by parliamentarians, academics, awardees, judges of international courts, and active or retired members of the Committee.
