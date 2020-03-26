Cuban medical team to arrive in St Lucia on Thursday

A 113 member Cuban medical team is expected to arrive in St Lucia on Thursday afternoon (March 26).

The Cuban Embassy confirmed details of the teamâ€™s arrival late Wednesday evening.

According to the embassy, the team, who will assist in the fight against the coronavirus, is comprised of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet disclosed on Monday during a special broadcast on COVID-19 that the Cuban government had agreed to make the team available through the Cuban Ambassador to St Lucia, Alejandro Simcas.

Simcas revealed that the medical brigade will be ready to hit the road once landed and cleared.

St Lucia is the fourth Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member-state to get assistance from Cuba to fight the coronavirus; similar brigades have been dispatched to Grenada, Jamaica and Suriname.