Cuban scientists working towards COVID-19 vaccination

Cuban scientists working towards COVID-19 vaccinationThursday, August 13, 2020
|
Cuban
President Miguel Diaz-Canel says that local scientists at the
BioCubaFarma Research Center are working towards developing a vaccine against COVID-19.
On Twitter, the Cuban president wrote that some researchers and scientists are progressing in the search for a vaccine to halt the spread of the virus.
“… I’m pretty sure they will succeed,’ Diaz-Canel said.
Meanwhile, the director of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martinez, said that “obtaining an effective vaccine against COVID-19 is top priority for our entire science and innovation system at BioCubaFarma. We have seen today how Carlos J. Finlay Research Institute is quickly and firmly progressing in this project.”
Martinez also said they will fulfil each step required for a project of this kind.
Cuba has been experiencing an outbreak since the end of July, which led to tighten social isolation measures in Havana and Artemisa provinces.
On Wednesday, the health ministry reported 35 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally in the Spanish speaking Caribbean island to 3,128.
