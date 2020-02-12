Cultivating your online space: A key to combating cyber-bullying

You have control over your online presence. It is therefore your responsibility to cultivate a presence that is in keeping with who you are. It is imperative that you censor what you see, what you post, who you interact with, and that what you allow in your online space aligns with your values.

This was the message that students from the more than 19 schools in the corporate area who attended the Safer Internet Day Summit, organized by telecommunications company, FLOW, received.

The summit was held at the Merl Grove High school, on Tuesday.

The event was the culmination of a week long of activities put on by FLOW, to encourage students across Jamaica to use the internet responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively

The summit lasted for three hours, and was very interactive.

The highlight of the function was a panel discussion, which featured; Terri-Karelle Reid, media personality and social media influencer, Rushane ‘Rush Cam’ Campbell, social influencer and attorney, Danielle Mullings, tech expert, and UNICEF Youth Council, Verol Billet, associate clinical psychologist, Delroy McLean, senior director, Cable and Wireless business and Inspector Stacey-Ann Powell from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

According to Danielle Mullings from UNICEF, one in five people have been a victim of cyber bullying.

Noting that she has never been a victim of cyber bullying, Terri Karelle-Reid shared that the key to doing this is to actively cultivate your online space.

“Cultivate your community, you attract what it is that you put out there. A lot of the time people might see me posting particular images or my captions and it’s relating to something that is uplifting and positive, and then what tends to happen is that there is no room for negativity,” she said.

“We not here to tell you that you can’t post things that are not fun, that you should stop living, all we’re saying is, use your discretion,” she added.

Be authentic

Reid also encouraged the students to be genuine on their online space.

“If you’re posting what is authentic to you, what you truly enjoy doing, what represents you, whatever your values are, and a two people come on your page, and two people like it, it’s better than two people who authentically like you, than you have three million people who claim to like you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rushane Campbell, cautioned students about comparing themselves to others online.”What you see on everybody’s social media, is a highlight reel of their lives,”

Check out some highlights from the event: