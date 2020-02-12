Culture Minister and mayor unveil first mural on Temple Lane

Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange and Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, unveiled the first mural on Temple Lane in downtown Kingston.

This was done under the multidimensional mural project, titled, ‘Paint Up Yu Creative Space’, on Monday (February 10).

The three-dimensional mural, depicting reggae Icon, Bob Marley, a couple and a Mexican lady blowing a trumpet, was done by renowned international muralist, Irvin Gomez, through the efforts of the Mexican Embassy.

Mr. Gomez was assisted by local artists from a group called the East Evolution.

Murals are catalysts for social, cultural and economic benefits

The three-phase project, which is a collaboration between the Culture Ministry and the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), aims to promote the international designation Kingston has received and highlight opportunities for Kingston to showcase, in creative ways, the essence of its culture.

In her address, Minister Grange noted that a growing body of research has positively identified murals as a catalyst for social, cultural and economic benefits and that they also have the ability to alter moods and promote mental health.

“They offer accessibility to art and creative expressions with little or no cost barriers often related to museums, galleries, or private collections. So, through visual expression, murals promote a sense of identity, a sense of belonging and attachment. They are welcoming and strengthen the brand appeal of our communities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Williams stressed the importance of diversifying the economy of the city, making Kingston a destination city.

Ambassador Gonzalez Mijares said he is happy for the cultural dialogue and exchange between Jamaica and Mexico.

“I hope that this mural will serve as a starting point for all the works of street art in Kingston, as well as a very original postcard that captures our bilateral cultural cooperation,” he said.

Under Phase Two, two separate walls that have been identified within the vicinity of the Coronation Market will be painted within the next six months, while the final phase will see the internationalisation of a perimeter wall identified at Flag Circle along the city’s waterfront in Kingston.