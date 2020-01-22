Culture Minister beams as interest in Reggae Month swells

Minister of Culture Olivia Grange says

there is so much widespread interest in the upcoming Reggae Month celebration

in February that “it should easily be the biggest” since its inception in 2008.

Grange, at a media luncheon at the Moon Palace Jamaica Grande in Ocho Rios on Saturday (Jan. 18), told JIS News that “a plethora” of events is being planned right across the island in an effort to foster inclusiveness and local participation.

“Our lead-up to February’s Reggae Month has covered a lot of ground, both locally and internationally, to where I am confident that this will be the biggest and best ever,” the minister said.

She pointed out that the Government has been so dedicated in its desire to produce a world-class and exciting package for Reggae Month 2020 that “we have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to ensure we achieve our objectives and to keep the global focus on our music and our culture”.

“We have been putting in the work, and the feedback we have been getting from all our partners has been nothing short of amazing,” the Culture Minister added.

Grange said that she has personally given a directive for events on the local front to be more inclusive, pointing to the importance of the sound systems to the evolution of reggae and also the scores of pioneers who have played their part in taking the genre “from our local shores to inside the hallways of the Grammy Awards”.

She said that a deliberate attempt has been made to broaden the scope as it relates to what will be presented to the public.

“We have to do it in such a way where there is a national buy-in and where there is a feeling that there is something in it for everyone,” Minister Grange explained.

“We are introducing and have identified some areas that we want to focus the country on… that we want to focus the world on,” she added.

— JIS