Culture Minister encourages young women to enter Festival Queen Competition

Culture Minister encourages young women to enter Festival Queen CompetitionWednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Olivia Grange, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has encouraged the country’s young women to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the annual Festival Queen Competition.
Her call comes in the wake of the recent crowning of 23-year-old Khamara Wright, the 2019 Festival Queen.
Wright, a sous chef from St Catherine, was the first from the parish to win the title in 29 years. The last woman from that parish to win the crown was playwright, producer and television presenter Dahlia Harris who claimed the title in 1990. Harris used the Festival Queen platform to launch successful careers in television production and presenting. She is also enjoying a burgeoning career as a playwright.
Grange, who spoke with BUZZ following the crowning on August 1, said that young Jamaican women can benefit greatly from entering the competition.
“Each year, through the competition, we highlight intelligent, articulate, well-informed, culturally aware, beautiful young ladies, who are committed to national development,” Grange said.
“I’m very proud of the 13 young ladies from across the island who reached the finals as parish queens. They all did exceptionally well. And the winner, Khamara, has been such an outstanding personality throughout the competition that she’s most deserving of victory.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy