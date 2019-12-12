Culture Ministry, KSAMC partner on murals for Kingston

The Culture Ministry and the Kingston and

St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) have partnered on a multidimensional

mural project titled, ‘Paint Up Yu Creative Space’.

The project, which will be undertaken in three phases, aims to promote the international designations Kingston has received and highlight opportunities for Kingston to showcase, in creative ways, the essence of its culture.

It also aims to use art as a focal point and attract visitors to communities within the city, create satellite enterprises for community tourism projects and economic generating activities, promote social and community enterprises locally, and beautify and rejuvenate the capital city.

This was stated by Portfolio Minister Olivia Grange during her participation in the monthly meeting of the KSAMC in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (Dec 10). “By utilising walls, fences, buildings and public spaces in and around the creative city, Paint Up Yu Creative Space will draw on the creativity and artistic talents of the community to reflect our identity in mural form and frame. The aim is to change how art is viewed by communities and identify ways of allowing sections or whole communities to become a part of living art,” she said.

The Minister added that the murals will be a must-see place of interest for locals and visitors. Grange said under Phase One of the project, a wall on Temple Lane has been identified and is earmarked for painting. She noted that painting is expected to commence shortly, adding that the Ministry and the KSAMC are already in receipt of the design concept and will commission the mural in a matter of days.

“We are also in dialogue with the Mexican Embassy in Jamaica to invite and host with Irvin Gomez, an internationally renowned muralist, to paint interpretative wall art also along Temple Lane. We are in dialogue with the Mexican Embassy for Gomez to host a workshop at the Edna Manley College with students and fellow street artists to share know-how and techniques,” Grange said.

JIS