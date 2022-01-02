PHOTO: CURFEW BREACH

Several vehicles were parked along Hopefield Avenue, St Andrew,while guests attended an event over an hour after the scheduled end of the 1:00 am curfew on New Year's Day. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login