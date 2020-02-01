Curfew imposed in August Town extended

The curfew that has been in effect in August Town, St. Andrew sinceJanuary 29 has been extended.

The curfew, which should have been lifted on Friday (Jan 31) at 6:00 p.m., will now remain in effect until Sunday, February 20.

The boundaries remain the same. They are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line about 500 metres from the large upstairs building at the hill ridge, Goldsmith Villa to the intersection of Payton Place and Mona Road.

EAST: Along an imaginary line about 2000 metres from the intersection of Payton Place and Mona Road to the intersection of Silvera Drive and Bryce Hill Road;

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line about 2000 metres from the intersection of Silvera Drive and Bryce Hill Road to Top Road at the western boundary;

WEST: Along an imaginary line about 15000 metres from Top Road at the southern boundary to the large upstairs building at the hill ridge at the northern boundary.