Curves cancelled after Jâ€™can-born party promoter gunned down in Florida

Curves, which was advertised to take place on Sunday (June 13)in West Palm Beach, has been cancelled after one of the event organizers was gunned down just days before the event in Florida.

The incident comes as a shock to many in the South Florida community, who were loyal patrons of the event now in its eight staging, with many party-goers sharing that they were really looking forward to seeingÂ Â â€˜Yanique Curvy Divaâ€™, who was slated to headline the event.

Sources close to the eventâ€™s management note that due to the tragic incident, the event will be transformed into a nine-night to celebrate the life of the deceased, 37-year-old Kevin Johnson.

Reports are that the popular Jamaican-born party Â promoter was found with gunshot wounds inÂ his car outside of his apartment complex in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

At around 3:45 a.m. police had responded to calls of shots being fired at the apartment complex at 1957 Brandywine Road whenÂ Johnson was found

Following news of Johnsonâ€™s passing, several of family members and friends have taken to Facebook to share their condolences.

â€œWOKE UP IN TEARS Bro your smile , your laugh , hearing your voice , seeing your face again Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­ Kevin Onedon Millionz WAKE UP PLEASE, â€œ said one friend on Facebook.

â€œJah my head mash up bad badŸ™my condolences to Kevin Onedon MillionzÂ family,â€ added another.

Johnsonâ€™s death comes just week after his colleague in the industry and friend Tashan McMorris popularly known as â€˜Yung Shawnâ€™ tragically diedÂ under similar circumstances on May 14.