Custodes, disciplinary committees commended for maintaining order among JPs

PUBLIC relations officer of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) Claudette Bryan is crediting custodes and the organisation's disciplinary committees for maintaining order and discipline among justices of the peace (JPs).

Bryan was addressing a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) think tank at the agency's regional office in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday.

“If you are a member of the LMAJ and you do something wrong and the report comes to us, then you are brought before us. Not only that, but I do believe that the custodes have been very watchful and paying much attention to the behaviour of our justices of the peace,” she said.

“It's not like [days gone by] when people do things and they get away with it; you are exposed, and I do believe that people are now aware that as a JP you live honourably and walk in integrity and serve honestly. So, there is a watchfulness and people are now more aware of the work and function of the JPs,” Bryan added.

She pointed out that the LMAJ is vibrant, robust and watchful, which has helped tremendously, because there are disciplinary committees in each chapter.

Bryan, who is based in St James, highlighted that the LMAJ chapter in the parish is very active and information flows freely “and when things happen it comes to the fore so it can be dealt with”.

President of the LMAJ Dr Lynden Rose, meanwhile, noted that members are told the importance of having integrity as a JP “and if you put your integrity on the line, we are not able to mend it; you are on your own”.

The think tank was held to highlight activities planned for Lay Magistrates Month, which is being observed in April.

They include a church service, a virtual concert, as well as outreach initiatives that will provide assistance to people affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— JIS