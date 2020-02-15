Customer information leaked at VM Wealth

Customer information leaked at VM WealthSaturday, February 15, 2020
|
Personal information on 5,000 VM Wealth customers was inadvertently sent
to some clients on Thursday, triggering a mad scramble to try and deal with the
matter.
The information is said to have been sent out in a document containing 62 pages. Contact numbers, tax registration numbers and other details were leaked, but fortunately, no financial information was not shared.
Notwithstanding, the institution has started investigations into the matter to try and stem the potential fallout that may occur from this lapse in policy and procedure.
VM has been seeking to underscore to affected members that they have the matter under control and will be seeking to further implement other procedures to protect the interests of its customers.
VM Wealth is a subsidiary of the Victory Mutual Group that provides wealth management services to a variety of individuals and entities across Jamaica and the Caribbean.
