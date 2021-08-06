Customers win big in Flow's Spice Up Yuh Summa Campaign

Scores of customers are welcoming their premium prizes, including LTE tablets and smart watches, won during Flow Jamaica's Spice Up Yuh Summa Campaign, now in its second week.

The six-week campaign, which began on July 23 and is being headlined by popular dancehall star Spice, is aimed at creating exciting opportunities for new and existing customers through its Spin the Wheel Promotion.

Some customers who won prizes expressed surprise and satisfaction with their winnings.

Marcia Stewart, a Flow customer for more than 30 years, said, “I never won a prize yet and when I saw that I won a smart watch, I wondered if it was for real. I purchased a five-day plan and will keep topping up because I'm going for the tablet next.”

Kadeem Cameron, a 10-year customer, was a little sceptical at first when he was told that he won a tablet. “I didn't believe it! Is only when I saw the promo on TV that I realised that it was for real. I'm really happy and looking forward to collecting my tablet,” he shared.

In was a similar story from Gawayne Richards, a Flow customer for the last six years.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I got the call to pick up my tablet,” said Richards.

He also had high praises for the team at the Sovereign store. “I picked up my tablet and it's working fine. I was very pleased with the overall customer experience at the store and the representative who patiently explained and assisted me with my tablet,” Richards added.

According to Sara Martins de Oliveira, senior marketing director at Flow, the responses from customers have been overwhelming.

“We're very excited at the responses from our customers so far and very pleased that we have been able to meet their needs for this summer and beyond,” said de Oliveira.

“We saw an opportunity to reward our customers amid the increased demand for connectivity. Our partnership with Spice is part of the entertainment value and the fun part is that everyone wins every time, as every spin is a guaranteed win,” added de Oliveria as she underscored that the Spice Up Yuh Summa campaign has offerings for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

During the campaign, participating customers will win prizes such as smart watches, LTE tablets, Google home minis, Wi-Fi extenders, data plans, credit and much more.

Customers will also have additional opportunities to win prizes on #FlowFridays, via Facebook and Instagram, during the campaign.

To participate, prepaid customers can activate a five-day or higher unlimited prepaid plan and postpaid customers just need to sign up to add their mobile plan to their home internet plan. They then check their text messages for the winning link, click it and spin the to reveal the prize.