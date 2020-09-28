C&W Business hosts free webinar for small business owners

C&W Business Jamaica will provide a free webinar for small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to manage debt and assets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, and will see participants receive free legal, strategy, financing and technology advice from experts in the various fields.

The virtual event is being held under the theme “Strategies to Sustain Your Business in 2020 and Beyond” and seeks to help attendees learn the importance of taking suggestions from team members; how to strengthen customer relationships and assess market trends in order to remain agile.

Presenters will include past president of Jamaica Manufacturers Association, Metry Seaga; CEO of Totally Male, Sandra Samuels; partner at Myers Fletcher Attorneys-At-Law, Hilary Reid; Dino Hinds, chairman of the Micro Financing Group and C&W Business Jamaica’s solutions architect, Romain Lovindeer.

Dwayne Walters, senior manager, SME & Channels, C&W Business Jamaica, said, “Our aim is to create an environment where entrepreneurs and business owners can access the right advice to navigate the pandemic. We want to help them strive and thrive in this changing market.”

Interested business owners can learn more about the webinar and access the registration link on the Flow and C&W Business social media pages.