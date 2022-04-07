CXC launches new education tool

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has launched a new Data Intelligence Gateway online platform that it says will allow it to serve its regional stakeholders more efficiently.

“No institution can prosper at this moment in our history without deep engagement in the digital culture, especially institutions in the area of knowledge creation and management and reproduction, especially institutions like the CXC,” said CXC chairman and vice chancellor of The University of the West Indies Sir Hilary Beckles.

“Therefore, when we developed the CXC's strategic development plan in 2020, it was clear to us that digital transformation would have to play a critical part in the immediate future of the institution. We recognised this in the conversations around this strategic plan and we insisted upon the development of a central role in the role of digital applications, management, and sustainability of the institution's operations. We could not enact resilience building and sustainability without the full embrace of the digital culture.”

He told a ceremony here that optimising stakeholder engagement and empowering the ministries of education and other stakeholders across the region with the capacity and capability to make informed decisions at the level of policy, strategic management and tactical interventions for performance improvement of the regional education system, was critical.

“This product, this tool, this is the solution that CXC's management has brought to the fore of this day,” Sir Hilary added.

CXC said that the new gateway is a central website that will provide dashboards of various categories of information. It will allow ministries of education across the region and examination centres to access necessary information such as statistics on electronic school-based assessments, registrations, and results.

CXC registrar and CEO Dr Wayne Wesley said the regional examinations body is undergoing digital transformation aimed at providing improved and more efficient services.