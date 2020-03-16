CXC meets with education ministries to discuss regional exam

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) has met with representatives from education ministries within CARICOM states to discuss the administration of the regional exam in light of the COVID-19 spread.

The virus has disrupted school operations across the region.

The Council said it has presented and discussed various scenarios as it relates to the administration of its examinations.

“The Council will continue to work with the governments of the various territories to arrive at a regional consensus and will update the public accordingly,” the regional examination body said on Sunday.

It assured that as the management and staff of the Council continue to monitor the emerging situation, its first priority is the health and well-being of all our stakeholders.

So far Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have taken the decision to close schools. On Thursday Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the closure of schools effective Match 13, for 14 days. He said the situation will be reviewed in 10 days.