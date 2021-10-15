CXC results to be released today

The wait will finally be over for hundreds of thousands of students who sat the 2021 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations, as they can expect their results today.

Speaking at the release of results ceremony in Guyana yesterday, CXC Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley said students should see their results online in the evening.

“I know persons are seeking when the results will be available to students. We have already released them to the Ministry of Education as well as the universities that students would have indicated and for those with whom we have developed a strong relationship for the provision of those grades,” Dr Wesley said.

He said, however, that the results are preliminary.

“Preliminary means that once we release the results to students they have up until the end of November 15 — about 30 days — to raise any query or concerns they might have in relation to their grades,” said Dr Wesley.

The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations commenced on June 28 and were completed on July 30.

Initially, the regional exams were scheduled to commence on June 15 but were delayed to allow more time for candidates to prepare.