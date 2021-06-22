Cyriline McFarlane celebrates 90th birthday with book launch

CYRILINE McFarlane is not your regular senior citizen.

The sprightly 90-year-old of Nightingale Grove, St Catherine, recently celebrated her birthday in fine style with children, grandchildren and other relatives at a function held in Plantation Heights, St Andrew, and streamed live on social media.

She also used the opportunity to launch her book Walking in the Valley with Jesus, which documents her long Christian journey and what happens when you trust God in the midst of your circumstances.

The kindle edition is available on Amazon, while hard copies will be available in a month's time.