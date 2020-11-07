D-Day! PNP to get new president by this evening

By Saturday

evening, the People’s National Party (PNP) will have a new president. It will

be either Lisa Hanna or Mark Golding.

Both announced their intention to vie for leadership of the party after the PNP lost the general election against the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in September. The party only managed to secure 14 seats compared to 49 for the JLP.

Following that battering, Dr Peter Phillips announced his plan to step down as head of the party.

Both Hanna and Golding have been trying to sway delegates for weeks, hoping to secure their votes today, November 7, in the presidential election that is being overseen by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

It is understood that voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The results should be available a few hours after the last ballot is cast.

This is the PNP’s second presidential election in a little over a year.

As former Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting, challenged Phillips for leadership of the party last year. The messy race ended on September 7, 2019 with Phillips winning the election to remain as party president.