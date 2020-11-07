D-Day! PNP to get new president by this evening

D-Day! PNP to get new president by this eveningSaturday, November 07, 2020
|
By Saturday
evening, the People’s National Party (PNP) will have a new president. It will
be either Lisa Hanna or Mark Golding.
Both announced their intention to vie for leadership of the party after the PNP lost the general election against the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in September. The party only managed to secure 14 seats compared to 49 for the JLP.
Following that battering, Dr Peter Phillips announced his plan to step down as head of the party.
Both Hanna and Golding have been trying to sway delegates for weeks, hoping to secure their votes today, November 7, in the presidential election that is being overseen by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
It is understood that voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The results should be available a few hours after the last ballot is cast.
This is the PNP’s second presidential election in a little over a year.
As former Member of Parliament, Peter Bunting, challenged Phillips for leadership of the party last year. The messy race ended on September 7, 2019 with Phillips winning the election to remain as party president.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy