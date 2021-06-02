D&G Foundation presents 10 tablets to St Mary's College

Desnoes & Geddes Foundation on Monday presented 10 tablets to St Mary's College to help students with online learning. The presentation was made at the school in Above Rocks, St Catherine.

“We are very appreciative of this donation which will provide an opportunity for the students to access instruments to facilitate their learning. We are indeed grateful for the support of D&G Foundation for partnering and supporting us on the venture,” the St Mary's College Alumni Association, which had approached the foundation for help, said in a statement.